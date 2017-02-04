Tom Brady's mom is in Houston to attend the Super Bowl

HOUSTON -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night in which he is with his parents at Super Bowl LI.

Brady's mother, Galynn Brady, has been dealing with an undisclosed illness, with Brady acknowledging earlier this week that it has been a difficult year for the family. He said he was hopeful she could attend Super Bowl LI, which is her first game of the year. Brady's father, Tom Sr., attended only one game, which Brady said was atypical.

Brady became emotional on his first night of Super Bowl weekend when asked by a 7-year-old reporter which person was his hero. He choked up as he explained it was his father.

"That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to every day," Brady said, before a noticeable pause.

Brady then looked down and adjusted the microphone with his right hand. His eyes welled up before he made eye contact with the 7-year-old and simply said, "My dad."

Brady, who has a large family-and-friends contingent coming to the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, previously said he had secured about 100 tickets. That his mother and father are part of the group, is naturally of high importance to him.