Tom Savage still in concussion protocol; Texans go with Brandon Weeden as backup QB

HOUSTON -- Texans quarterback Tom Savage will not back up Brock Osweiler in Saturday's playoff game against the Oakland Raiders because he is still in the concussion protocol.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien named Osweiler the starter on Tuesday, but said there was still a chance Savage could play. Now, Brandon Weeden will be active as the backup quarterback Saturday. Weeden had been active for just two games this season when Savage missed time with an elbow injury.

Savage, who made just his second career start in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, left the game early in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He did briefly return for one play, when he took a knee to end the half, but was re-evaluated at halftime and ruled out for the rest of the game. Savage was 5-of-8 for 25 yards prior to his injury.

Osweiler finished 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown in relief of Savage. He did not throw an interception, and he also ran for a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason, but he struggled this season, ending the regular season with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.