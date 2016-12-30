Tony Romo expected to play against Eagles behind Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas -- Tony Romo is expected to see action for the first time since Thanksgiving 2015 when the Dallas Cowboys end the 2016 regular season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN.

Dak Prescott will start as he looks to set the NFL record for most wins in a season by a rookie quarterback, but Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to see action, however, for how long has not been determined.

Earlier in the week the plan was for Sanchez to get the backup snaps behind Prescott.

Coach Jason Garrett has not tipped his hand as to a quarterback rotation. All three quarterbacks took snaps in Thursday's practice.

Romo has not played in a regular-season game since a loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving last year when he suffered a broken left collarbone for the second time in the 2015 season. In the Aug. 25 preseason meeting against the Seattle Seahawks, he suffered a compression fracture in his back that forced the Cowboys to start Prescott.

Upon his return to the 46-man roster last month, Romo, the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, backed Prescott as the starter with an emotional statement in which he said he felt like an "outsider," during his injury but Prescott "earned the right to be our quarterback."

By playing Sunday against the Eagles, Romo would have the chance to get some action if something were to happen to Prescott in the playoffs. He has received first-team snaps in every practice for the last month.

"We haven't decided how that's going," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said Thursday. "Jason will I'm sure give you more information as we get closer to the game but right now guys are just getting ready to play and get ready to play as well as we can on Sunday."

With a first-round bye, the Cowboys do not want to lose their edge, which is why Prescott will get at least some snaps.

Prescott has a 13-2 record and needs one more win to set an NFL record for most wins in a season by a rookie quarterback. He has completed 307 of 451 passes for 3,630 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Sanchez played in five snaps in the Cowboys' Nov. 6 win at the Cleveland Browns, completing one pass for 8 yards. He has been inactive for the last six games with Romo serving as Prescott's backup.

Romo has not gone through a season without seeing the field in some capacity since his rookie year in 2003 when he was inactive for every game. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said on multiple occasions he does not believe Romo needs work to shake off any rust from not having played in a regular-season game since last Thanksgiving,

"It's never bad to get reps in games but again that question is for someone other than me," Linehan said. "You could argue both reasons why you would or wouldn't but we've got to go play the game. If you spend a bunch of time concerned about things that could happen negatively you get consumed by that but I think we do a good job and Coach Garrett does a great job of just focusing on getting ready to play and focusing on the right things and that's what we're doing."