Tracking every NFL head-coaching change

Jan 1, 2017, 10:21 PM ET
Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Buffalo Bills

Bills fire Rex Ryan as playoff drought reaches 17

Denver Broncos

Kubiak tells Broncos he's retiring due to health

Jacksonville Jaguars

? Jaguars fire Gus Bradley after 14-48 record?

Los Angeles Rams

Rams COO: Fisher firing was 'organizational failure'

San Diego Chargers

AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

San Francisco 49ers

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke