Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams
January 12: Rams make Sean?McCoy youngest head coach in NFL history
- Rams will completely overhaul staff with DC Gregg Williams gone
- Rams executive Kevin Demoff: 'This is not a rebuild'
- With new coach, Rams players hope to 'change the culture'
Buffalo Bills
January 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills head coach
- Bills must make it clear Friday who is making decisions
- Bills' QB decision should frame expectations for Sean McDermott
- What Bills fans need to know about Sean McDermott
- Sources: Bills plan to give new coach more power
- Bills' new coach could have 'whole new team' next season
- Help wanted: Bills coach who can handle toxic mess, find a QB
- In tasking Doug Whaley with finding coach, Bills risk more of the same
Denver Broncos
January 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak
- Vance Joseph open to Wade Phillips' return, but calls it 'work in progress'
- Elway: 'Couldn't be happier' with Joseph hire
- Vance Joseph's first order of business: Building Broncos' staff
- Broncos assistants now await their fates
- Vance Joseph hire doesn't change goals: Broncos still expect to win now
- Vance Joseph's?rise from player at Colorado to coach of Broncos
- Broncos hope Elway makes it 3-for-3 in coach searches
- New coaching staff will have a keen eye on C.J. Anderson's recovery
- New Broncos coach will inherit QB competition that could be biggest decision of '17
- Broncos' coaching job could be the toughest in football
Jacksonville Jaguars
January 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach?
- Tom Coughlin has final say, but he will share burden with GM, head coach
- Don't be late: Tom Coughlin takes control even before he's introduced
- Doug Marrone hire good news for Jaguars QB Blake Bortles
- Jaguars DC Todd Wash's first task should be dealing with disgruntled players
- Sources: Jags retain only 3 defensive coaches
- Jaguars players responded to Doug Marrone's different message
- Buyer beware for teams promoting interim coaches
- Jaguars again counting on Tom Coughlin to turn them into a contender
San Diego Chargers
AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy
Completed interviews
Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (second interview this week)
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers
Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs
- Chargers exec on coaching search: 'You're in it to win Super Bowls'
- Chargers players express dismay over Mike McCoy's dismissal
- Tampa Bay DC Mike Smith could make sense for Chargers
- With McCoy out, Chargers need to find charismatic replacement
San Francisco 49ers
49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Completed interviews
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Scheduled interviews
Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)
- 49ers likely to land head coach with offensive background
- Cardinals' Terry McDonough to interview for 49ers GM job
- Where 49ers stand more than a week into coach/GM search
- 49ers aim to avoid past mistakes in latest search
- No defined blueprint for 49ers to follow to 'championship culture'
- Jimmy Raye III latest to interview for 49ers general manager position
- With Josh McDaniels interviewing next, 49ers reach important point in search
- 49ers set to meet with Minnesota's George Paton for GM job
- New coach, general manager will help shape Colin Kaepernick's future
- 49ers kick off general manager interviews with pair of Packers execs
- 49ers coaching staff free to explore opportunities
- 49ers have some advantages in search for general manager
- Instability could work for and against 49ers in search for coach and GM
- 49ers' search for coach/GM cohesion could lead to 'Patriots West'
- Chip Kelly The Coach couldn't live up to Chip Kelly The Idea
- While fresh start makes sense, Chip Kelly deserved better from 49ers
- With Trent Baalke, Chip Kelly out, 49ers start from scratch in 2017