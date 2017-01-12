Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Jan 12, 2017, 5:41 PM ET
Sean McVayBrad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Top stories

Los Angeles Rams

January 12: Rams make Sean?McCoy youngest head coach in NFL history

Buffalo Bills

January 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills head coach

Denver Broncos

January 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak

Jacksonville Jaguars

January 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach?

San Diego Chargers

AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

Completed interviews

Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (second interview this week)
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers
Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots
Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers
Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)