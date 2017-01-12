Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Top stories

January 12: Rams make Sean?McCoy youngest head coach in NFL history

January 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills head coach

January 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak

January 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach?

AFC West-worst Chargers fire Mike McCoy

Completed interviews

Teryl Austin, defensive coordinator, Lions

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (second interview this week)

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers

Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator, Patriots

Mike Smith, defensive coordinator, Buccaneers

Dave Toub, special-teams coordinator, Chiefs

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots

Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Scheduled interviews

Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks (Sunday)