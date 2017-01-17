Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Top stories

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (hired by Chargers)

Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots (staying with Patriots)

Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers (hired by Bills)

Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins (hired by Rams)

Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons

Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks

Jan. 12: Source: Chargers plan to hire Anthony Lynn

Jan. 12: Rams make Sean?McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

Jan. 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills coach

Jan. 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak

Jan. 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach