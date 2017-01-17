Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Jan 17, 2017, 11:52 AM ET
Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.

Top stories

San Francisco 49ers

49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

Completed interviews

Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (hired by Chargers)
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots (staying with Patriots)
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers (hired by Bills)
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins (hired by Rams)
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Jan. 12: Source: Chargers plan to hire Anthony Lynn

Los Angeles Rams

Jan. 12: Rams make Sean?McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

Buffalo Bills

Jan. 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills coach

Denver Broncos

Jan. 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jan. 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach