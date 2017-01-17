Tracking every NFL head-coaching search

Here's everything you need to know about the head-coach openings throughout the NFL.
Top stories
- Sando:?The NFL's best (and worst) open coaching jobs?
- Barnwell:?Pros and cons for each NFL coaching vacancy
- Burke:?Dumping NFL coaches often makes team worse
- Diversity alliance lauds NFL's recent hiring cycle
- The Undefeated: Are Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn hirings a sign of change in the NFL??
San Francisco 49ers
49ers announce firings of Chip?Kelly, GM Trent Baalke
Completed interviews
Anthony Lynn, offensive coordinator, Bills (hired by Chargers)
Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, Patriots (staying with Patriots)
Sean McDermott, defensive coordinator, Panthers (hired by Bills)
Sean McVay, offensive coordinator, Redskins (hired by Rams)
Kyle Shanahan, offensive coordinator, Falcons
Tom Cable, offensive line coach, Seahawks
- To land Kyle Shanahan, 49ers must be willing to give
- No 49ers for Josh McDaniels; will stay with Pats
- 49ers general manager search turns to Seattle execs Kirchner, Fitterer
- Tom Cable could cap 49ers' first round of interviews
- Patience a virtue in 49ers' coaching search, but sense of urgency should kick in
- Arizona's Terry McDonough next in line for interview with 49ers
- 49ers likely to land head coach with offensive background
- No defined blueprint for 49ers to follow to 'championship culture'
- Jimmy Raye III latest to interview for 49ers general manager position
- 49ers set to meet with Minnesota's George Paton for GM job
- 49ers kick off general manager interviews with pair of Packers execs
- 49ers have some advantages in search for general manager
- Instability could work for and against 49ers in search for coach and GM
Los Angeles Chargers
Jan. 12: Source: Chargers plan to hire Anthony Lynn
- Chargers hope Anthony Lynn can re-energize franchise
- With Mike McCoy out, Chargers need to find charismatic replacement
Los Angeles Rams
Jan. 12: Rams make Sean?McVay youngest head coach in NFL history
- How Sean McVay became the NFL's newest prodigy
- Rams GM Les Snead 'excited to partner' with Sean McVay
- Rams: McVay's leadership became guiding light
- Jared Goff expects Sean McVay 'to bring out the best in me'
- Rams coach Sean McVay can learn from newly hired DC Wade Phillips
- Rams take leap of faith in Sean McVay hiring
- Rams add Phillips to run defense, source says
- Rams executive Kevin Demoff: 'This is not a rebuild'
- With new coach, Rams players hope to 'change the culture'
Buffalo Bills
Jan. 11:? Sean McDermott agrees to become next Bills coach
- Jim Kelly: Time will tell if Sean McDermott is Bills' answer
- Bills GM Whaley to keep control of 53-man roster
- Pegula: Talk of Bills being dysfunctional 'an insult'
- Leslie Frazier leaving Baltimore to be Bills' defensive coordinator
- Bills must make it clear Friday who is making decisions
- Bills' QB decision should frame expectations for Sean McDermott
- What Bills fans need to know about Sean McDermott
- Sources: Bills plan to give new coach more power
- Bills' new coach could have 'whole new team' next season
- Help wanted: Bills coach who can handle toxic mess, find a QB
- In tasking Doug Whaley with finding coach, Bills risk more of the same
Denver Broncos
Jan. 11:? Broncos hire Vance Joseph to replace Gary Kubiak
- What does Broncos' hiring of Raiders OC Bill Musgrave mean for AFC West?
- Sources: Broncos promote Woods to DC
- Broncos' Vance Joseph: 'I've had great experiences around great head coaches, winning guys'
- Broncos bring back McCoy as O-coordinator
- Wade Phillips' departure just part of Broncos makeover on coaching staff
- Of Broncos' QBs, Vance Joseph says 'whoever's better, plays'
- Here are seven facts you should know about Vance Joseph
- Elway: 'Couldn't be happier' with Joseph hire
- Vance Joseph's first order of business: Building Broncos' staff
- Vance Joseph hire doesn't change goals: Broncos still expect to win now
- Vance Joseph's?rise from player at Colorado to coach of Broncos
- Broncos hope Elway makes it 3-for-3 in coach searches
- New coaching staff will have a keen eye on C.J. Anderson's recovery
- New Broncos coach will inherit QB competition that could be biggest decision of '17
- Broncos' coaching job could be the toughest in football
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan. 9:? Jaguars hire Tom Coughlin as VP, promote Doug Marrone to head coach
- Source: Jaguars interview Chip Kelly for OC job
- Chip Kelly would help Jaguars' struggling run game
- Jaguars hope Joe DeCamillis can spark special teams turnaround
- Tom Coughlin needs more time to evaluate Blake Bortles
- Tom Coughlin has final say, but he will share burden with GM, head coach
- Don't be late: Tom Coughlin takes control even before he's introduced
- Doug Marrone hire good news for Jaguars QB Blake Bortles
- Jaguars DC Todd Wash's first task should be dealing with disgruntled players
- Sources: Jags retain only 3 defensive coaches
- Jaguars players responded to Doug Marrone's different message
- Buyer beware for teams promoting interim coaches
- Jaguars again counting on Tom Coughlin to turn them into a contender