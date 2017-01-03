Tracking underclassmen who have declared for the 2017 NFL draft

Here are the notable underclassmen who have already declared their intentions to enter the 2017 NFL draft. Jan. 16 is the deadline to declare.
The draft will be held in Philadelphia on April 27-29.
- KD Cannon, WR, Baylor:?"I plan to make the most out of this life-changing opportunity by providing a better lifestyle for my family and ensuring my two beautiful daughters won't have to experience the same struggles in life as I have." Read more.?
- James Conner, RB, Pitt: Read more.
- Dalvin Cook. RB. Florida State:?"I just want to tell everybody I will be taking my talents to the 2017 NFL draft." Read more.
- Jerod Evans, QB; Isaiah Ford, WR; Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech: Read more.
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas: "I had a wonderful season. I've got to try to strike while the iron's hot." Read more.
- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: "I want everyone to know that I will forever treasure my experience as a Tiger." Read more.
- Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M:?"I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort." Read more.
- Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU: Read more.
- Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: Read more.
- Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming:?"This has been a dream of mine for a while now, and through hard work and dedication that dream finally has a chance to become a reality." Read more.?
- Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State: "Even though my time here didn't start the way I planned, I have gained a love and appreciation for Columbus that is hard to put into words." Read more.
- Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
- Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami:"I have zero worries that The U will indeed be back. No matter who is under center next season, I have no doubt in my mind they will have the platform and the resources around them to bring a major championship back to Coral Gables." Read more.
- Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
- DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: "Thank you. NFL-bound." Read more.
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech:?"After talking with Coach Kingsbury and my family, we feel this is the best decision for me moving forward." Read more.
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: "Since I was 6 years old, I've wanted to play in the NFL. It's been on every list of goals that I've ever written." Read more.
- Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State: "I'm ready to fulfill my childhood dream of playing in the NFL." Read more.
- Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State
- David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
- Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
- John Ross, WR, Washington: Read more.
- Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M
- Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss: Read more.
- Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
- Eddie Vanderdoes, DL, UCLA
- Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma: Read more.
- Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern:?"He's cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history." Read more.
- T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin:?"Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and you fans for the incredible memories. Once a Badger, Always a Badger. On Wisconsin!" Read more.
- Deshaun Watson, QB; Wayne Gallman, RB; Mike Williams, WR; and Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson: Read more.
- Marcus Williams, S, Utah
- Stanley "Boom" Williams, RB, Kentucky: Read more.
- Joe Yearby, RB, Miami