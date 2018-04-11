Travis d'Arnaud has partial UCL tear, may need Tommy John surgery

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud has a partial tear of the UCL in his right elbow and his treatment options include Tommy John surgery.

The Mets placed d'Arnaud on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and recalled catcher Tomas Nido from Double-A Birmingham in a corresponding roster move.

D'Arnaud underwent an MRI and other tests at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. D'Arnaud has not yet decided whether to have the surgery.

It is not clear when d'Arnaud suffered the injury to his throwing elbow. Kevin Plawecki figures to see the bulk of the playing time in his absence, with Nido serving as a backup.

D'Arnaud, 29, has struggled with injuries throughout his six-year career. He played in a career-high 112 games last season and hit 16 home runs, also a career-best. D'Arnaud has three hits, including a homer, in 15 at-bats this season.