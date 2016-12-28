Trevor Ariza waits outside locker room to confront Salah Mejri after testy game

DALLAS -- An ugly scene developed following the Houston Rockets' 123-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night when Rockets forward Trevor Ariza waited outside the Mavericks locker room to confront center Salah Mejri.

According to a source, Mejri made a derogatory comment about Ariza's wife and children between the third and fourth quarters.

Mejri strongly denied to ESPN's Tim MacMahon he said anything about Ariza's family.

The comment upset Ariza so much that he exchanged words with Mejri which prompted the referees to give Ariza a technical, his second of the game, leading to an ejection.

After the game, Ariza was dressed and walked toward the Mavericks locker room with two security guards. Also, Patrick Beverley, who didn't play, was sitting on a cart yelling at Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who was leaving his news conference. "Don't be mad at us coach," Beverley yelled at Carlisle, who didn't respond to Beverley. "Way to be an icon coach. Have a nice season coach."

Ariza didn't speak with reporters after the game and eventually left with several of his teammates, which included James Harden, Eric Gordon and Beverley along with team security after waiting for Mejri.

Mejri knew Ariza was waiting for him outside the locker room.

"He was swearing and bull---," Mejri said. "Ask him. He's out there. Ask him."

The Rockets were not happy about the game, which included eight technical fouls, two flagrant fouls against the Mavericks and one ejection.