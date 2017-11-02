Tristan Thompson likely out for month with calf injury

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson?is expected to be out approximately a month with a calf injury, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by The Vertical.

Thompson left Wednesday's night's game against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter and didn't return.

He exited the arena on crutches with his left leg in a brace and underwent an MRI on Thursday.

Jae Crowder will replace Thompson in the starting lineup.

Thompson, 26, is averaging 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games this season.

The Cavaliers' 124-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday was their fourth in a row.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.