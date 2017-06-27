Trumaine Johnson won't reach deal by July 17 deadline for franchised players

The Los Angeles Rams and Trumaine Johnson will not reach agreement on a long-term contract by the July 17 deadline, a source told ESPN, meaning the cornerback will play under the franchise tender for the second straight season.

Johnson signed his franchise tender with the Rams on March 6, guaranteeing himself a 2017 salary of $16.742 million that will make him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.

Johnson is one of three players who received the franchise tag that have not agreed to a long-term contract this offseason. Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell are the others.

There is an improved tone in talks between Cousins and the Redskins, but a long-term deal still is considered a long shot for the time being, according sources. As a result of this being the second straight year of being franchised, something no quarterback ever has endured, Cousins is the NFL's most leveraged player.

Cousins signed the exclusive franchise tag he received from the Redskins on March 10. If he plays this season under his tender, he will receive $23.94 million.

In Bell's situation, there has not been much, if any, discussion on a new contract in recent weeks, so any potential deal would be expected to come down to the final days and hours. Both sides have motivations to get it done, but no deal is in sight now, which is why a push before the deadline is expected from both sides.?

Bell is the only player that has yet to sign his franchise tender or reach a long-term deal this season. As such, he didn't participate in the Steelers' mandatory minicamp as he would have to sign a waiver to do so. If he doesn't reach a long-term deal, he will be paid $12.12 million in 2017.

Johnson, a third-round pick out of Montana in 2012, is the first cornerback to be tagged in back-to-back years since Charles Woodson in 2004 and '05. Johnson made $13.952 million when he was tagged in 2016.

The four other players that received the franchise tag this year have all agreed to long-term contracts. Linebacker Chandler Jones signed a five-year, $82.5 million ($53 million guaranteed) contract with the Arizona Cardinals, defensive tackle Kawann Short signed a five-year, $80.5 million ($45 million guaranteed) deal with the Carolina Panthers, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul signed a four-year, $62 million ($40 million guaranteed) deal with the New York Giants and defensive end Melvin Ingram signed a four-year, $66 million ($42 million guaranteed) contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.