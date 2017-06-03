Tyronn Lue says Cavaliers need to play physical game to disrupt Warriors' offense

SAN FRANCISCO -- The morning after being routed 113-91 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers held a team film session to sort through the rubble and determine where to go from here against the heavily favored Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland became the first team in NBA history to fail to record a steal on the defensive end in a Finals game. After reviewing the tape, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue identified a point of emphasis: Up the physicality to disrupt the Warriors' potent offense.

"I think, just make them feel us," Cavs forward Kevin Love said on a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon. "That's something that I imagine Ty probably talked about [with the media] and we can definitely do a better job of."

Helped by the fact that the Cavs didn't take the ball away from Golden State, the Warriors tied an NBA record for the fewest turnovers in a Finals game (four). The Cavs, meanwhile, committed 20 turnovers, leading to 21 points for Golden State.

"They were really good on both sides, being in attack mode -- whether it was playing downhill [on offense] or on the defensive end pushing us out, making the catches tough for us," Love said. "I think at certain points we did that, but we have to do that throughout. That's how you have to play against a team like them, because if they're able to move freely and set good screens, the guys are able to just get a little bit of space or a little bit of breathing room [and] be so effective. That's what makes them tough."

Tristan Thompson, perhaps the Cavs' most physically imposing player, was rendered largely ineffective in Game 1. The Cavs' starting center registered only four rebounds and zero points in 23 minutes.

"He's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, so they're doing a good job of making sure they get two guys on him, two guys hitting his body to keep him off the glass," Lue said. When you play good defense and Tristan is getting offensive rebounds, that demoralizes your defense. ... We got to continue to keep playing. It was one game. And he'll get more the next game."

Love, who had five offensive rebounds while Thompson was limited to three, says he has faith Thompson will get back toward his 8.9 rebound average this postseason.

"I think Tristan will come out in Game 2 and be a lot more assertive and just use his will to get rebounds on both sides of the ball," Love said. "He's so capable and so good at doing that, no matter who we're playing, against any team in the league."

Whether it's through physicality or individual improvement -- Thompson's zero points hurt even more because JR Smith, Deron Williams and Kyle Korver combined for only three points on 1-for-11 shooting -- the Cavs simply have to play better to have any hope of not falling behind 2-0 to start the series.

"The onus is definitely on us," Love said. "That's a mindset. Like I mentioned, we need to understand when to take fouls, when to be super-assertive, super-aggressive on the defensive end and in the open court, know how we're going to fan out to different defenders, not open up the lane for certain guys, and just make second and third efforts to get the 50-50 balls."