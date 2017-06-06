Tyronn Lue says no major changes for Cavs for Game 3

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is digging in his heels on his approach to coaching his team despite trailing the Golden State Warriors 0-2 heading into Wednesday's Game 3.

Lue announced Tuesday that he will keep? J.R. Smith?as his starting shooting guard, even though Smith combined for just three points on 1-for-6 shooting, two rebounds and zero assists, steals and blocks in Games 1 and 2.

He also remained steadfast in the Cavs playing with a frenetic pace, even though the Warriors have outscored them 245-204 in the series so far.

"I think taking good shots when we're playing with pace and not turning the basketball over, letting them get out in transition," Lue said. "So, that's our game. We're not going to change our game because of who we're playing. And I'm confident that we can play that way, and we did it last year. A lot of people said we couldn't. But that's our game. That's who we are. And we're not going to change just pause we're playing Golden State."

The Cavs are playing at a quicker pace than LeBron James has ever played before. James has played with an average pace of 90.6 possessions per game in his 14-year career, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In the Finals, the Cavs are averaging 105.5 possessions per game so far.

In the first quarter of Game 2, the Cavs played with the fastest pace of any quarter of the 1,275 games James has played. Despite the extra possessions, Cleveland trailed 40-34 heading into the second. The quickened pace was not sustainable in Game 2, as the Cavs had 59 possessions in the first half and 49 possessions in the second half.

James rejected a reporter's call for more of a halfcourt-oriented game from the Cavs on Wednesday.

"That's not our game. We don't play slowdown basketball," James said. "We play at our pace. We play our game. We got to this point playing our way. We have won a lot of games playing the way we play, so we're not going to change."

Lue acknowledged one adjustment, saying that starting center Tristan Thompson could continue to play reduced minutes.

"It's not anything Tristan isn't doing," Lue said. "I just think that against this team you have to score the basketball."