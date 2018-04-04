Tyronn Lue returning to coaching Thursday against Wizards

CLEVELAND -- Tyronn Lue will return to the sideline and resume coaching the Cavaliers on Thursday when they host the Washington Wizards, multiple sources told ESPN.

Lue missed the Cavs' last nine games because of chest pains, lack of sleep and other health complications. Cleveland went 8-1 in that span, guided by associate head coach Larry Drew.

Lue has been around the team for the last "five or six days," according to Drew, ramping up toward a full return.

The Cavs, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, have four games remaining in the regular season.

Cleveland.com earlier reported Lue's plan to coach Thursday.