Tyvis Powell throws out first pitch at Indians game hours after Browns release

The Cleveland Browns waived safety Tyvis Powell on Friday, just hours before he threw out the first pitch at a? Chicago White Sox- Cleveland Indians?game at Progressive Field.

The Browns were not aware that Powell was scheduled to throw out the first pitch until after the roster move was made, a team spokesman confirmed to ESPN.?

Powell is a native of Bedford, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, and played college football at Ohio State. He joined the Browns on waivers from the Seahawks on Feb. 6, after appearing in eight games as rookie with Seattle last season.

Powell still supported a Buckeyes group event and threw out the first pitch at Friday night's game once a rain delay was lifted shortly before 8 p.m. ET.

Information from ESPN's Pat McManamon was used in this report.