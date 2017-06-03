UCLA assistant softball coach Lisa Fernandez ejected and bumps umpire

UCLA softball assistant coach Lisa Fernandez was ejected from the team's Saturday afternoon win over Texas A&M after arguing a play at the plate. During the argument she then bumped the home plate umpire.

Fernandez, a three-time gold medalist for Team USA, came on to the field after the Bruins' attempt at a double-steal resulted in an inning-ending double play.

Following the game, an 8-2 UCLA win, coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said Fernandez was upset that an obstruction call was not made by the home plate umpire.

While Inouye-Perez said Fernandez's outburst showed the kind of commitment to the players that the team preaches, the head coach said things could have been handled better.

"They are doing everything they can to be able to fight to the last page and there's some calls out here that are questionable. But that's the job; it's the game," Inouye-Perez said. "Our goal is to not get caught up in that. And I've got to check myself also. Lisa definitely put herself in a position to always have the players' back but the message is: we've got to understand what's in our control. Those calls are going to be tricky at times and I've got to make sure that we don't let it be the reason that we kind of go overboard."

It is not yet known if Fernandez will face further discipline for the incident.

By eliminating Texas A&M, UCLA advanced in the Women's College World Series to play Washington on Saturday night.