UCLA commit LaMelo Ball, brother of Lonzo, scores 92 in high school game

Lonzo Ball has some competition in his own family.

Five-star sophomore? LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA star freshman Lonzo, scored 92 points on Tuesday night for Chino Hills High School (California).

LaMelo was 37-for-61 from the field overall and made only seven 3-pointers en route to 92 points. He went 30-for-39 from 2-point range.

According to his father, LaMelo had 29 points at halftime.

"And then he went crazy," Lavar Ball told ESPN. "I unleashed him."

Chino Hills suffered its first loss in 61 games over the weekend to Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) and rebounded against Los Osos (California) in the 146-123 win.

Lonzo Ball tweeted, "That's one way to bounce back after a loss."?

"My boys get mad when they lose," Lavar Ball said. "[LaMelo] started on fire. Just attacking the rim. They tried to double- and triple-team him after he scored 45."

Ball scored 41 of his 92 points in the fourth quarter.

"He loves to score," Lavar Ball said. "That's the type of things he's going to do next year on a daily basis. It's easy for him. He finally got to play his game."

The middle brother,? LiAngelo Ball, is sitting out the next couple of weeks to rest for the playoffs, giving LaMelo more freedom in the offense. LiAngelo scored 72 points on his own in a game earlier this season.

Both LiAngelo, a senior, and LaMelo are committed to UCLA.