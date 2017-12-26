UCLA QB Josh Rosen still recovering from concussion, won't play in Cactus Bowl

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in Tuesday night's Cactus Bowl.

Rosen, recovering from a concussion, was considered highly unlikely to play but wanted to go through pregame warm-ups ahead of the bowl game against Kansas State.

Sports Illustrated earlier reported that Rosen wanted to play, but the decision was "100 percent medical."

"I think players are just starting to realize they have a lot of power and they don't need to be exploited when it's to their detriment," Rosen said during Saturday's Cactus Bowl media day. "It's just every single situation is unique, and I don't think you can lump them all together."

Rosen sustained his second concussion of the season in UCLA's regular-season-closing victory over California.

Freshman? Devon Modster, who appeared in five regular season games,?got the start for the Bruins (6-6), who are playing under interim coach?Jedd Fisch.

"I want to do everything I can to play in this game," Rosen said Saturday. "I love these guys. I would give anything to get another game after this."

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.