UConn Huskies' NCAA-record win streak: 94 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's win streak.
Next game
Saturday: vs. Houston (ESPN3, noon ET; XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut)
Last game
UConn 91, East Carolina 44: The Huskies tied yet another NCAA women's basketball record, winning their 34th consecutive game on the road (matching 34 road wins in a row by UConn 2001-04). Gabby Williams hit 7-of-10 shots and tallied 16 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the fifth triple-double in UConn history. Four other Huskies reached double-digit scoring, including Katie Lou Samuelson (20 points) and Napheesa Collier (18 on 8-of-11 shooting).
Today's must read
Don't let UConn's win streak be downplayed
UConn's win streak is one of the most remarkable in the history of sports. We just need to remember that greatness transcends gender, and accomplishments should live in their own world. Ron Sirak ?
Recent game coverage
It's business as usual for UConn in record-setting win
No matter the setting or what's at stake, the UConn women focus on the big picture. With a historic 91st straight win in hand, the never-satisfied Huskies remain intent on winning title No. 12. Mechelle Voepel ?
UConn has fun matching win streak record
In a game that left Geno Auriemma speechless, the UConn women -- fueled not by pressure but by their joy on court -- played about as well as possible to tie their NCAA record 90-game win streak. Graham Hays ??
What you need to know about UConn
The core four behind UConn's 90 straight wins
Different players help make UConn's 90-game win streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays ??
How has UConn been so good for so long?
The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. But what five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel ?
In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer
The Huskies' win streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel ??
