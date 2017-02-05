UConn Huskies' NCAA-record winning streak: 97 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's winning streak.

Next game



Tuesday: at Cincinnati (ESPN3, 7 p.m. ET)

No. 97



UConn 96, Tulsa 50: Napheesa Collier led the way with 24 points, but in one of the best games of her career, Saniya Chong added 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and no turnovers.

No. 96



UConn 97, at Temple 69: Napheesa Collier made 12 of 14 shots -- her only misses were a pair of 3-point attempts -- to score a team-high 25 points, and added 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists. Katie Lou Samuelson added 24 points as the Huskies broke their own NCAA women's basketball record with their 35th consecutive win on the road.



Top plays: Samuelson goes coast-to-coast | Defense ignites offense | Samuelson hits trey | Nurse's big rebound

Today's must-read

Don't let UConn's winning streak be downplayed

UConn's winning streak is one of the most remarkable in the history of sports. We just need to remember that greatness transcends gender, and accomplishments should live in their own world. Ron Sirak ?

Recent game coverage

It's business as usual for UConn in record-setting win

No matter the setting or the stakes, the UConn women focus on the big picture. With a historic 91st straight win in hand, the never-satisfied Huskies remain intent on winning title No. 12. Mechelle Voepel ?

UConn has fun matching winning streak record

In a game that left Geno Auriemma speechless, the UConn women -- fueled not by pressure but by their joy on the court -- played about as well as possible to tie their NCAA-record 90-game winning streak. Graham Hays ?

What you need to know about UConn

The core four behind UConn's 90 straight wins

Different players helped make UConn's 90-game winning streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays ?

How has UConn been so good for so long?

The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. What five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel ?

In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer

The Huskies' winning streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel ?

More on UConn