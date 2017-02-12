UConn Huskies' NCAA-record winning streak: 99 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's winning streak:

Monday: vs. No. 6 South Carolina (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET; Gampel Pavilion)

UConn 83, SMU 41: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 22 points in 25 minutes, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers. Kia Nurse and Saniya Chong each added 13 points, Gabby Williams had 11, and Napheesa Collier 10 as UConn moved one win shy of 100 consecutive victories. Williams, who also had nine rebounds, joined Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart as the only players in program history with at least 200 rebounds, 100 assists, 50 steals and 25 blocked shots in a season.

Watching my dad coach helped me become a feminist

When Alysa Auriemma was moved to become a feminist, she started to read and learn about experiences had by other men and women. But most of all, she watched the women who played for Geno Auriemma. Alysa Auriemma »

Nurse anchors Huskies on historic winning streak

Kia Nurse never thought she'd be able to play somewhere like UConn. Now the junior guard -- one of two Huskies to play in every game of the streak -- is the emotional leader steering the Huskies toward 100 consecutive victories. Katie Barnes »

The core four behind UConn's 90 straight wins

Different players helped make UConn's 90-game winning streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays »

How has UConn been so good for so long?

The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. What five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel »

In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer

The Huskies' winning streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel »