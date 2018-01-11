UConn places four players among 25 midseason Wooden Award candidates

Four players for No. 1 UConn are on the midseason top-25 list for the women's John R. Wooden Award. Seniors Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse and juniors Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson have led the Huskies to a 14-0 record.

The list of 25 candidates includes two underclassmen:? Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter and Oregon sophomore Sabrina Ionescu.

Carter is averaging 20.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Aggies. Ionescu leads the Ducks with 18.6 points, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game, and is second in rebounding average (7.2).

Ionescu also has four triple-doubles this season and an NCAA-record eight in her career.

The Wooden Award for women's basketball was first awarded for the 2003-04 season. No freshman has ever won it; the only sophomore to do so was UConn's Maya Moore in 2009.?

Four schools have two players on the midseason list: Texas (Ariel Atkins, Brooke McCarty); Mississippi State (Victoria Vivians, Teaira McCowan); Tennessee (Jaime Nared, Mercedes Russell); and UCLA (Jordin Canada, Monique Billings).

The John R. Wooden Award is given annually to the most outstanding men's and women's college basketball players. Washington's Kelsey Plum was the women's recipient last season.