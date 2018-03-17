UConn sets record for points in NCAA tournament game

The Connecticut Huskies women's basketball program continues to rewrite the NCAA record books.

UConn opened the 2018 NCAA tournament with a 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) on Saturday, breaking the record for most points in a women's tournament game.

Kyla Irwin made a 3-pointer with 7:26 remaining to give the Huskies a 122-50 lead to set the record. The previous mark of 121 was set by Alabama in a four-overtime victory against Duke in 1995.

UConn's total only is second in NCAA tournament history -- men or women -- to Loyola Marymount, whose men's team scored 149 points in 1990.

"That's one of the strangest things I've ever seen," UConn coach Geno Auriemma told ESPN's Kara Lawson after the game. "The pace of the game was unlike anything that you would expect in a tournament game like this. It's like watching one of those old Loyola Marymount games.

"So, once the pace was established, it just became, for us, 'How many layups can we get? And how many open shots can we get?'"

There was more than one record set in the game.?

UConn on Saturday also shattered Division I women's records for most points in a quarter (55), and half (94) of a game. The?previous NCAA records were held by Central Michigan for a quarter (45 in 2015) and Long Beach State for a half (80 points in 1987).

"We pass the ball well enough and we're unselfish enough that when teams want to play like that, it's just not fair," Auriemma said. "... Yeah, that first half, it looked like nothing I've ever seen before."

Even Saint Francis got in on the action, setting the NCAA tournament mark for most 3-pointers attempted in a game with 57 (making just 10). Alabama attempted 52 treys during the 1995 tournament.

The Huskies' margin of victory (88 points) also was the second-largest difference in NCAA tournament history -- men's or women's. The Baylor Lady Bears beat Texas Southern by 89 points during last year's tournament.