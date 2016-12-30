Ultimate CFB bowl betting guide

It's easy to get overwhelmed amid the 41 bowl games that will be played between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2. But fear not, Insider is here to help.

We've asked our experienced group of gambling experts -- Phil Steele, Will Harris, "Stanford Steve" Coughlin, Chris Fallica and Rufus Peabody -- to provide a bet on every bowl game.

If you're going to bet on a bowl game this season, this is the file you need to read. It will be continuously updated throughout bowl season with fresh information.

All game times listed are Eastern. Lines are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of Wed. Dec. 14.

Note: College Football Playoff semifinals will be addressed in a separate file.?

Dec. 30

No. 18? Stanford?(-3.5) vs.? North Carolina

2 p.m., CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

PickCenter consensus: 66 percent UNC

Phil Steele: North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky could be the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has had a fine season, completing 68.9 percent of his passes with a 28-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Stanford's defensive back unit was banged up early in the season but is healthy now and enters this game No. 10 in my pass efficiency rankings. While the Cardinal offense has struggled, averaging 50 fewer yards per game than their opponents allow, Stanford averaged 543 yards per game over their past three games (32 more yards per game than their opponents allow on average). Christian McCaffrey has a better yards-per-carry average and more touchdowns than he had last season, and North Carolina is terrible at stopping the run (allowing 236 yards per game).

ATS pick: Stanford

Score: Stanford 31, North Carolina 23

Chris Fallica: Have you seen that North Carolina rush defense? In case you haven't, it allowed over 200 yards eight times this season. Christian McCaffrey isn't playing, but it's not like Bryce Love is incapable. Love had 111 yards in the final regular-season game, had 82 yards on five carries at Oregon and had a season-high 129 yards in the win at Notre Dame. McCaffrey's absence might actually help the Cardinal and give it a little extra motivation, as there will be a large contingent of people who expect them to lose now.

Stanford has won five in a row entering this one -- albeit vs. the bottom feeders of the Pac-12 and Rice, but dating back to Jim Harbaugh, the Cardinal are very good in bowl games -- and covered six of the last seven, including winning the last two by 24 and 29 points as favorites. Unless Mitch Trubisky is looking to up his stock for the NFL draft, it's hard seeing UNC being totally invested in this one after losing to rivals Duke and NC State to finish the season, costing it a potential berth in the ACC Championship Game. ACC teams haven't exactly fared well here, losing five of the last six years (and Georgia Tech's win was over a USC team which had all sorts of issues in 2012). Stanford wins and posts its sixth 10-win season in the last seven years.

ATS pick: Stanford

Score: Stanford 33, North Carolina 24

Will Harris: If David Shaw can overcome his team MVP quitting the squad a week before the game, we'll be duly impressed, and those bold enough to make a man in his situation the favorite can have our money. Some of the players might publicly say they're cool with it, but it's wishful thinking to think the locker room is 100 percent unified on the matter. But even if it were, that would just mean unanimous tacit agreement with the premise that the Sun Bowl isn't all that important.

We have weak sources of information when it comes to Stanford and consequently have both a poor long-term track record with this program and a grayish read on this team's mindset heading into this game. Players reportedly gave Christian McCaffrey a round of applause when he announced his decision to leave the team in order to prepare for the draft. We're betting some of it was lukewarm. Carolina's preparation looks solid so far, and that's enough to make Shaw prove it to us.

ATS pick: UNC

Nebraska vs. No. 21? Tennessee?(-3)

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

PickCenter consensus: 65 percent Tennessee

Will Harris:?Transition in the administration has probably saved Butch Jones' job temporarily, but there is no cure for the plague that felled Mark Richt at Georgia and has now thoroughly infested Vol Nation: nobody believes anymore. Widespread loss of faith is fatal, and Tennessee is simply unbackable until the Vols are one again unified and confident in the coaches' plan and each other. That will have to wait for a new staff, and in the meantime we'll continue to fade this underachieving outfit.

The venue is conducive to that, as the Vols have turned fleeting 2016 relevance into an 8-4 record and a "home for the holidays" feel to bowl season, much like Texas A&M. The opponent would be fitting too, except that Nebraska is in poor overall team health, will likely be without quarterback Tommy Armstrong and has now lost ace wideout Jordan Westerkamp to a practice injury. A healthy Nebraska will get more of our money than otherwise, but we have confidence in both Mike Riley and backup quarterback? Ryker Fyfe, and the Huskers will make our playlist regardless.

ATS pick: Nebraska

Rufus Peabody: Despite playing in a down SEC East, Tennessee (M-P No. 14) had a much more difficult schedule than Nebraska (M-P No. 47). Tennessee's schedule was the 18th-toughest in football; Nebraska's 64th. Yes, Tennessee failed to live up to expectations, but the Volunteers are a more talented team than Nebraska. The Cornhuskers started 7-0, but it was a deceptive 7-0. They should have lost to Oregon, and required second-half comebacks to beat Illinois and Purdue, two bad teams. In the past month, Nebraska lost to Ohio State and Iowa by a combined score of 102-13. We think Tennessee should be close to a double-digit favorite here.

Massey-Peabody Line: Tennessee -9.0

ATS pick: Tennessee

South Alabama?vs. Air Force?(-13)

5:30 p.m., Campus Insiders

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

PickCenter consensus: 56 percent Air Force

Chris Fallica: I like the Jaguars here in their quest to win their first bowl game in school history. Sure they have some puzzling losses on the slate, but they have also beaten Mississippi State and San Diego State, so it's clear that with motivation against a team perceived as better than them, USA is more than capable of playing with the big boys. It has already been a successful season for Air Force, as the Falcons won the Commander in Chief Trophy and upset Boise State in the season finale. Remember though, this team lost at home to Hawaii. Air Force was 0-5 ATS in Mountain West play as a double-digit favorite as well, losing three of those games outright. Seems like a good spot to take the Jaguars, who have lost five games by 10 points or fewer -- and four by a TD or less.

ATS pick: South Alabama

Score: Air Force 35, South Alabama 31

Rufus Peabody: We've thought highly of Air Force (M-P No. 42) all season, and the Falcons have come on strong, beating Boise State in the final game of the season. South Alabama (M-P No. 106) somehow managed to go 6-6. The Jaguars' schedule included two games against FCS opponents (one of which they only beat by a point). They do have two "marquee" wins -- a one-point win over Mississippi State in the opening week and an 18-point win over San Diego State. This game should be a blowout.

Massey-Peabody Line: Air Force -19.5

ATS pick: Air Force

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin: Something tells me that there will be a little more focus from the Air Force squad than the boys from Mobile, who I imagine will be taking in all the scenes that Tucson offers. Now I could totally be wrong and the Jags could come in and have a great plan to defend the Falcons offense that is averaging 323 yards rushing, accounting for 35 touchdowns. But I will take the more disciplined and detailed team here that might be a little more focused in this game. Give the points.

ATS pick: Air Force

No. 6 Michigan (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Florida State

8 p.m., ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

PickCenter consensus: 52 percent Michigan

Phil Steele: I use a checklist that describes each team's individual units, and the checklist also factors in the matchup, intangibles and strength of schedule. For this game, my checklist came out even, so I consider this a toss-up. Florida State has the edge on offense, while Michigan has the edge on defense. The Seminoles defense, however, is no slouch; it held two of its opponents to season lows in yards and allowed 74 fewer yards per game than their foes gain on average. I'll gladly take the generous points here, as I think this game will go down to the wire with possibly a late field goal attempt deciding it.

ATS pick: Florida State

Score: Michigan 24, Florida State 23

Chris Fallica: While I think the Wolverines are a very good team and very easily could have won in Columbus, this is still a team which won one game outside the state of Michigan this year (at Rutgers) and faced only two offenses in the top 35 nationally in offensive EPA -- and Penn State was clearly a different team early in the year when Michigan hosted the Lions. The other was Ohio State. I think people are sleeping on Florida State.

Yes, the Seminoles lost on a 50-plus yard field goal on the final play of the game to North Carolina and lost in the final minutes to Clemson, but this is a team which has improved defensively as the season has gone on and even the offensive line, which allowed five sacks to Louisville and six to Clemson, but has consistently improved. I think there is a ton of motivation as well for FSU given how each of the last two years ended with lackluster bowl performances and a perceived slight in the awards and honors circuit for DeMarcus Walker and Dalvin Cook. While the Michigan D rightfully grabs the headlines, keep in mind FSU has allowed just three TDs in the last 42 opponent drives (25 drives failed to gain a first down), leads the nation with 47 sacks and now faces a Michigan offense which has scored six TDs in the last 38 drives and failed to gain a first down in 16 of them.

If you go back to Oct. 8, Michigan is fifth nationally in defensive EPA; Florida State is sixth. Could Michigan win this game by double digits? Certainly. But I'm on the other side here.

ATS pick: Florida State

Score: Florida State 27, Michigan 24

Rufus Peabody:?Everyone wrote off Florida State (M-P No. 8) after the Seminoles lost by 43 to Louisville in Week 3, but they have quietly been a very good team since. They played a difficult schedule -- eight of their 12 opponents rate in Massey-Peabody's top 40 -- and their only other losses were by less than a field goal. Despite playing in the Big Ten East, Michigan's schedule was not nearly as difficult, with only five opponents in the top 40. Yes, Michigan (M-P No. 5) has an impressive r?sum?, but the gap between the two schools is surprisingly small.

Massey-Peabody Line: Florida State 1.5

ATS pick: Florida State

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin: Pretty simple: everyone is taking Michigan. I'll take the points and the 'Noles, who might just benefit the most of any bowl teams with the additional practices along with the idea of hearing for a month that they're going to get blown out.

ATS pick: Florida State

Will Harris: Michigan players are saying all the right things, but we are just not buying that this is anything short of a historically difficult rebound job. The Ohio State game was about as tough to swallow as any loss that anyone in the program has experienced, and the reward for a great season might be a more fetching consolation prize if it weren't so similar to last year's: a date with an underachieving Florida school in a January bowl in Florida. Jim Harbaugh works his players hard in bowl prep, and last year he had a hungry team that just lapped it up. He might just be wearing them out this year.

We don't typically like backing Jimbo Fisher and would lay him double digits with the team that Michigan brought to Columbus in Week 13. But even an elite staff like Michigan's will have a hard time coaxing enough of a rebound out of these players to give an equally talented squad a touchdown on its turf, and we do like what we've seen from Fisher's Noles the past few weeks.

ATS pick: Florida State

Dec. 31

No. 20? LSU?(-3) vs. No. 13? Louisville

11 a.m., ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

PickCenter consensus: 63 percent LSU

Phil Steele: While Lamar Jackson is the Heisman Trophy winner, he was completely shut down versus a Houston team that I rate as having the No. 40-ranked defense. LSU has my No. 7-ranked defense, and? Derrius Guice is a good runner who can exploit a Louisville rush defense that gave up 201 yards (6.5 yards per carry) to Clemson and 229 yards (5.3 yards per carry) to Kentucky. LSU has a sizable special-teams advantage and has played a much tougher schedule.

ATS pick: LSU

Score: LSU 33, Louisville 23

Rufus Peabody: The big story for Louisville (M-P No. 6) has been an inability to protect the ball. The Cardinals led all of college football (by a mile) with 21 fumbles lost. Notwithstanding the fumbles (spoiler alert: fumbles aren't very predictable), Louisville's offense was excellent, and Massey-Peabody rates it third-best in the country. LSU (M-P No. 7) is much better than its four losses would indicate; the Tigers were 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or less. But they will be without star running back Leonard Fournette in this one.

Massey-Peabody Line: Louisville -0.1

ATS pick: Louisville

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin: This is another situation where I feel I am not on the same side of the majority of people in thinking of what will happen in the outcome of this game. The Heisman winner has done well in bowl games, seeing how the only loss in the last seven years is a Marcus Mariota's loss in title game. But I feel the love for the Cardinals' Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson has just gone away. There was talk only a couple weeks ago that they deserved to be in the playoff, because they had him and no one else did... and then they lost to Houston and Kentucky. I think that was more of the guys from Louisville thinking they were better than the teams they were playing. So I feel the Cardinals' problems are fixable and I think they will be in a mindset where they want to prove something against an SEC school. I'll take the points.

ATS pick: Louisville

Georgia Tech?(-4) vs.? Kentucky

11 a.m., ESPN

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

PickCenter consensus: 60 percent Georgia Tech

Will Harris:?It's a given that the chess match of in-game adjustments between Kentucky's Mark Stoops and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson is an advantage for the Yellow Jackets, so we'd have to feel that Kentucky had plenty of other edges to take a strong position on the Wildcats. But players have to make the plays, and we love this game in spite of a reluctance to take the worst of the game-day generalship. That's mostly because Kentucky's players are far more dialed in for this affair than Georgia Tech's and as a whole have more big-play ability.

This game is a far bigger deal to a Kentucky program starved for January bowl glory than to the Jackets, and that contrast has been apparent in the past few weeks' preparation. The multifaceted running game and downfield passing game have heated up for the Cats since Stephen Johnson took over at quarterback and as freshman Benny Snell has emerged as a power complement to slasher Boom Williams. This team averaged more than 37 points and ran for nearly 300 yards per game in November, while the defensive line showed big improvement down the stretch as well. Stoops and top defensive lieutenant D.J. Eliot's experience facing Johnson's offense while at FSU has been more helpful than expected, and we like the Wildcats on both sides of the ball in this matchup.

Georgia Tech is not affording Kentucky the same respect, having beaten Georgia and mopping the field with Vandy. As we wrote last week in sharing one of our other big bowl plays (full disclosure: we lost that one by three touchdowns), you should always be seeking matchups where the team you're backing is about to play one of its best games and the team you're fading is about to play one of its worst. Many signs say we have that here, and we'll back the Cats accordingly.

ATS pick: Kentucky

Jan. 2

No. 17? Florida?(-2) vs. Iowa

1 p.m., ABC

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

PickCenter consensus: 58 percent Iowa

Chris Fallica: Florida's season has taken a familiar path as 2015, with an offensive no-show in a loss to Florida State, followed by a blowout loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Now the Gators certainly aren't facing a Michigan team coached by Jim Harbaugh in the bowl game this year - and I don't think anyone expects a 40-7 rout -- but Iowa will be very motivated given the Hawkeyes have lost four straight bowl games, including a 45-16 embarrassment in the Rose Bowl in a game which wasn't even that close. The combined first-half score of those four losses? Only 98 to 7.

Still, it's hard not to notice how bad the Florida QB play has been. According to QBR, three of the worst 23 starts by a Power 5 QB this year have been by Luke Del Rio vs. Arkansas and Austin Appleby vs. Florida State and LSU. That doesn't even include Appleby's three-interception performance in the first half of the SEC Championship Game. If you factor that game in, four horrific QB games have come in the last five games Florida has played. Maybe the Gators defense will get healthy and play well despite the departure of defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, but it's hard to see the offense scoring many points.

We know Iowa can win a low-scoring game as it did vs Michigan -- and yes I know Florida did in Baton Rouge -- but I have to wonder how much of that was A) Florida emotion given the circumstances of the game and B) horrific LSU playcalling inside the 10-yard line.

ATS pick: Iowa

Score: Iowa 19, Florida 16

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin: Make sure you get this in the night before, so you can sleep in. You won't want to watch much of this game. Both teams give up the same amount of points per game -- 17.9. Give the 2.5 points.

ATS pick: Iowa

No. 15? Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin?(-7.5)

1 p.m., ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

PickCenter consensus: 71 percent Wisconsin

No. 9 USC?(-6.5) vs. No. 5 Penn State

5 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

PickCenter consensus: 52 percent USC

Phil Steele: This may be the most exciting bowl game of the season; both teams were playing as well as any team in the country down the stretch. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has gotten away with throwing 50-50 balls that were hauled in by his receivers in the last two regular-season games, and if he tries that against a USC secondary that features first-team All-America cornerback Adoree' Jackson, I won't be surprised if a pick-six is the result. USC has the better offense, defense and special teams, as well as the talent edge. The Trojans win this game big.

ATS pick: USC

Score: USC 34, Penn State 23

"Stanford" Steve Coughlin: This is a game a lot like the Orange Bowl, where there are two very capable teams playing and I feel everyone will be on the favorite, which is quite alright with me. You know my love for backing the Nittany Lions this year, and I couldn't love them more than the position they are in for the Rose Bowl. When they figured things out in the Big Ten title game, they shredded who many feel is the best power 5 defense outside of Tuscaloosa and maybe Ann Arbor. There isn't one thing I don't like about Penn State's offense -- love the balance and I especially love the fearless play calling of offensive coordinator Joe Moorehead. I'll take the points even though I don't think they will be needed.

ATS pick: Penn State

No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma?(-3.5)

8:30 p.m., ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

PickCenter consensus: 74 percent Oklahoma

Will Harris:?It's not often an 8-4 SEC team gets a crack at the league's traditionally premier bowl destination; expect Auburn to make the most of it. The Tigers will be much healthier than they were in November, especially offensively, and have shown that the offense revs and stalls according to quarterback Sean White's health. Bowl practices should allow White to have his best chemistry thus far with a young receiving corps that boasts the most overall talent Auburn has ever fielded at the position. This team will score on Oklahoma, and the Sooners score on everybody. It's clearly Auburn that's sporting the edges on defense and special teams, though. We love the current vibe around the Tigers, who are poised to show up in New Orleans looking like a complete team versus quality opposition, and stake their claim to top-10 hype entering 2017.

ATS pick: Auburn