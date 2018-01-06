Ultimate College Football Playoff Championship preview

SCOUTING ALABAMA

Bama creates a big play over the top by dressing up the Yankee route -- a deep post paired with an underneath crosser off play-action. Show the jet sweep to pull the linebackers down and give QB Jalen Hurts time to scan the field. With the crosser occupying the safety, the Tide have a one-on-one with WR Calvin Ridley on the post. -- plays by Matt Bowen

HOW YOU BEAT ALABAMA

"Alabama doesn't have that difference-maker rushing the passer as it did in the past. Without a Jonathan Allen or a Tim Williams getting after the quarterback, the defense has been put in a bind: Do you expose your secondary by giving the quarterback too much time, or do you expose them further by rushing a safety or cornerback? It's a win-win for the offense, no matter what." -- Anonymous SEC coach

SCOUTING GEORGIA

Three tight ends lining up, plus Nick Chubb in the backfield, screams power football -- and the D is already playing aggressively for the run from the jump. But off the fake crack toss, TE Isaac Nauta releases downfield, offering a layup toss for QB Jake Fromm. And no one is home to stop it. -- Play by Matt Bowen

HOW YOU BEAT GEORGIA

"There's no question you have to load up to stop the run. Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D'Andre Swift are dynamic. There's no doubt you have to take away the run and find ways to affect the quarterback." -- Anonymous SEC coach