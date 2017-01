Get ready for a shootout in Texas, folks. According to ESPN's efficiency metric*, we get the chance to watch the NFL's two best offenses face off in Houston. The Falcons paced the league with 58 offensive TDs this season, while the Patriots finished third with 51. But against a stingy Pats D (which allowed a league-low 250 points all season), the Falcons will need to keep firing on all cylinders if they're going to score enough to make up for their porous defense. In the regular season, the Falcons were shredded for 371.2 yards (eighth most in the NFL) and 25 points per game. They also gave up 30 -- barely more than the Pats averaged -- six times.

