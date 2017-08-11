UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia v India scoreboard - tea

SYDNEY, Jan 2 - Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Australia first innings P.Jaques c Dhoni b RP Singh 0 M.Hayden c Tendulkar b RP Singh 13 R.Ponting lbw b Harbhajan 55 M.Hussey c Tendulkar b RP Singh 41 M.Clarke lbw b Harbhajan 1 A.Symonds not out 39 A.Gilchrist c Tendulkar b RP Singh 7 B.Hogg not out 48 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-3 nb-3) 10 Total (for six wickets, 52 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-27, 3-119, 4-119, 5-121, 6-134 To bat: B.Lee, M.Johnson, S.Clark. Bowling: RP Singh 14-3-56-4 (nb-1), I.Sharma 14-2-58-0 (nb-2 w-3), S.Ganguly 4-1-8-0, Harbhajan Singh 13-2-55-2, A.Kumble 7-0-33-0 (Compiled by by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)