U.S. Women's Olympic hockey team cuts Carpenter, Bozek

Forward?Alex Carpenter, considered one of the best players in the world, and Megan Bozek, a top defender, will not be on the U.S. women's national team for the 2018 Winter Olympics, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Carpenter, 23, and Bozek, 26, were part of the U.S. team that won silver at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Both were regarded as locks for the Pyeongchang squad after being named to the team's 23-player roster for international competitions back in March.

Carpenter won the 2015 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the NCAA's top player while at Boston College. She has played in four IIHF World Championships and four Four Nations Cup tournaments for the U.S. She had five points in five games with the U.S. in Sochi and had 29 points in 17 games with the Boston Pride of the National Women's Hockey League last season.

Bozek, a University of Minnesota product, played in four IIHF World Championships and six Four Nations Cup tournaments for the Americans. She won the NWHL award for best defender in 2017.

One factor behind these cuts was three late additions to the Team USA roster: Boston College defender Cayla Barnes, Boston College forward Haley Skarupa and former Minnesota Duluth defender Sidney Morin. All three players, added since October, made the final roster, according to the Herald.

The 23-player roster will be formally announced during the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1.