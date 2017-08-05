Usain Bolt finishes third to Americans Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman in final 100 meters race

It seemed only ironic that Usain Bolt's rival would be the one to spoil his storybook ending.

American Justin Gatlin won the men's 100-meter final in 9.92 on Saturday at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships, becoming the first American to win the event at worlds since Tyson Gay in 2007.

Fellow American Christian Coleman, who had the fastest time in the 100 this year coming into worlds, finished second at 9.94. Bolt (9.95) finished third in the final 100 of his career.

It was the first time Bolt lost the 100 at the World Championships or Olympics.

"I dreamed about this day," an emotional Gatlin told NBC in a post-race interview. "I worked hard for this day. ... It took me not thinking about myself and thinking about others that gave me this fight."