USC suspends Matt Boermeester amid code of conduct investigation

USC has suspended redshirt junior kicker Matt Boermeester amid an investigation of a "code of conduct issue."

The University of Southern California provided a news release that said, "While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the university as a member of its athletic team."

Boermeester kicked the 46-yard field goal that gave the Trojans a 52-49 win over? Penn State?in the Rose Bowl last month.

In his first season as the starting kicker, Boermeester made 18 of 25 field goal attempts and 53 of 54 extra points during USC's 2016 campaign.