Ushers remove fan for shouting obscenities at Klay Thompson

MILWAUKEE -- A fan was escorted from his front-row baseline seat for shouting obscenities at Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

The All-Star guard told ESPN that the fan called him a "b----."

"It was just unnecessary," Thompson told ESPN.

The incident happened midway through the fourth quarter at the BMO Harris Bradley Center when Thompson fell to the hardwood near the fan after being fouled.

While on the floor, the fan leaned over and began spewing expletives. Thompson was shocked and began calling attention to the fan's behavior.

David West and Shaun Livingston ran over to help Thompson up and they began jawing at the fan.

West told ESPN the fan shouted?to Thompson: "F--- you, b----. You m-----f-----."

"He was wild, man," West said.

Once ushers approached the fan, he claimed he didn't say anything, but he eventually left his seat without further incident.

Thompson finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

Golden State defeated Milwaukee 108-94.