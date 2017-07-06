Veteran Vince Carter agrees to join Kings on one-year deal

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Carter, 40, is the NBA's oldest active player and joins Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki as the only two players from the 1998 draft class still in the league. After struggling with nagging ankle injuries the previous two seasons, Carter played a key role for the Grizzlies in 2016-17, averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

Carter ranks 22nd on the league's all-time scoring list with 24,555 career points. He will likely pass Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) this season and is 638 points shy of bumping Jerry West out of the top 20.

An eight-time All-Star during his stints with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets early in his career, Carter has transitioned into a role player and valuable veteran presence in the locker room during the later stages of his career.

Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon was used in this report.