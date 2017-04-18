Army Nat'l Guard vet carries woman across Boston Marathon finish line

U.S. Army National Guard veteran, who lost his leg when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan, carries his friend across the finish line of the Boston Marathon. "It was a spur of the moment kind of thing."
0:17 | 04/18/17

Comments
