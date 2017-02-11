-
Now Playing: Dodgers, Astros head to Game 7 of World Series
-
Now Playing: Astros 1 win away from 1st-ever World Series title
-
Now Playing: Astros defeat LA in 2nd-longest World Series game
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros star proposes to girlfriend after winning World Series
-
Now Playing: Run Forrest! Mysterious jogger dresses up as Gump
-
Now Playing: Astros fans celebrate in Houston after World Series win
-
Now Playing: Inside look at how astronauts prepare for life in space
-
Now Playing: Argentine victims seen biking moments before NYC terror attack
-
Now Playing: New York City witnesses deadliest terrorist attack since 9/11
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer ends New York City rampage
-
Now Playing: Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: California elementary school's hostage crisis
-
Now Playing: Attorneys for Facebook, Google and Twitter take heat on day 2 at Capitol
-
Now Playing: Accused NYC attacker said he was proud of attack: Authorities
-
Now Playing: NYPD mounts massive show of force around New York City after terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Charges filed against NYC terror suspect
-
Now Playing: Hero NYPD cop who took down terror suspect makes statement
-
Now Playing: Batman cop surprises elementary school students with tricked-out Batmobile
-
Now Playing: 'I'm not angry ... I'm absolutely hurt:' Father of NYC terror victim says