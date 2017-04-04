Fans rush Franklin Street in Chapel Hill following NCAA win

Drone footage shows fans rushing Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after the University of North Carolina defeated Gonzaga to win the NCAA national men's basketball championship.
0:29 | 04/04/17

