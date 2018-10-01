Feb. 16, 1991: Figure skater Tonya Harding makes history at the 1991 Nationals

Harding landed a triple axel at the competition in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
0:27 | 01/10/18

Comments
Transcript for Feb. 16, 1991: Figure skater Tonya Harding makes history at the 1991 Nationals
The new US women's figure skating champion in a huge upset. Is Tonya Harding who completed the first triple Axel jump by an American woman ever in competition. Trailing a favorite Kristi Yamaguchi coming into today's freestyle program. Harding had nothing to lose threw caution into the wins. And one.

