Transcript for Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic

When. It. And. And most of us are. The demise of baseball's. Starting to grow in his and as part of why such an. Experience and opportunities. We need to get more work is in into the game based on Israel festival here. So yeah we're we're all I'm. Almost all of us. That is America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.