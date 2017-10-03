Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic

More
The Israeli baseball team is mostly made up of American players, using their birthright as an "in" for representing their heritage in the international tournament.
2:08 | 03/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic
When. It. And. And most of us are. The demise of baseball's. Starting to grow in his and as part of why such an. Experience and opportunities. We need to get more work is in into the game based on Israel festival here. So yeah we're we're all I'm. Almost all of us. That is America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46054720,"title":"Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic","duration":"2:08","description":"The Israeli baseball team is mostly made up of American players, using their birthright as an \"in\" for representing their heritage in the international tournament.","url":"/Sports/video/israeli-baseball-team-making-waves-world-baseball-classic-46054720","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.