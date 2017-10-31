Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

More
The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league concluded a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time.
0:14 | 10/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott
A federal judge has reinstated Dallas Cowboys star is eagle Elliott's six game suspension in connection with the domestic violence case. Elliott and the players union have 24 hours to consider an appeal otherwise he could be off the field until December 17.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50830160,"title":"Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott","duration":"0:14","description":"The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league concluded a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time.","url":"/Sports/video/judge-reinstates-game-suspension-cowboys-ezekiel-elliott-50830160","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.