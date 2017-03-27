North Carolina basketball star Luke Maye gets standing ovation in morning class, after winning shot

More
There's no snooze button for buzzer-beating North Carolina forward, Luke Maye.
0:27 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina basketball star Luke Maye gets standing ovation in morning class, after winning shot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46407526,"title":"North Carolina basketball star Luke Maye gets standing ovation in morning class, after winning shot","duration":"0:27","description":"There's no snooze button for buzzer-beating North Carolina forward, Luke Maye.","url":"/Sports/video/north-carolina-basketball-star-luke-maye-standing-ovation-46407526","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.