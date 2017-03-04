Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing

Now Playing: Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

Now Playing: Volunteer 'baby rockers' soothe hospitalized infants

Now Playing: Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders

Now Playing: Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought

Now Playing: White House announces Sex Assault Awareness Month

Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly settles sexual harassment lawsuits

Now Playing: Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder he found in his shower: Police

Now Playing: 3 dead from explosion in St. Louis

Now Playing: Call her lucky: Lucy the dog rescued from 30-foot hole

Now Playing: Meet the young woman who predicted the final two teams in March Madness

Now Playing: Newly-revealed sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly

Now Playing: Possible new sighting of missing teacher and former student

Now Playing: 1 dead after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool

Now Playing: 14-year-old faces charges for sexual assault streamed on Facebook

Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the South

Now Playing: 'Still in disbelief': Family holds candlelight vigil for missing Tennessee teen

Now Playing: Southeast braces for more severe weather after tornado kills 2

Now Playing: Police seek carjacking suspect who was doused with gasoline