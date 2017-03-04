Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with his stolen Super Bowl jerseys.
0:44 | 04/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys

