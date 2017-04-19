Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation

Serena Williams posted a photo of herself standing sideways with the caption "20 weeks" on Snapchat on Wednesday, then deleted it -- prompting widespread speculation that the 23-time major champion is pregnant.
0:26 | 04/19/17

Transcript for Serena Williams photo sparks pregnancy speculation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

