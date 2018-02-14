Transcript for Shaun White calls sexual harassment allegations as 'gossip'

S John White celebrates another gold medal he's being forced to answer questions. About sexual harassment allegations in 2016 the drummer and his band accuse him of harassing her according to a lawsuit lien is a wide claims white center lewd text messages and videos. So what if says white used his position as the band's leader to demand that she Wear revealing clothes. Well after white denied the allegations they didn't reach a settlement ABC's Matt Gutman ass white about the lawsuit from 2016 overnight. You know I see here to talk about the Olympics not you know gossip so I am I am and I am and I'm proud of who I am my friends. You know let me in doubt for. Nancy you're saying that the allegations cancerous gossip I think greeted talk about the gold medal in the me using due out today. Thank you so if we don't have another question or go into Spezza Mike. Yankees and I'd like it to be addressed just a little bit having. I consider Ingrid talk but little medal today in the amazing division I like I addressed it. The voice you heard by the way it was the press officer for team USA snowboarding. Who caught off Mac governments questioning we're told no questions were taken from feeling ill reporters in the audience.

