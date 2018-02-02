Super Bowl by the numbers: Total spending expected to top $15.3 billion

More
Viewers and partygoers will spend an average of $81.17 on food, decorations, apparel and more for the Super Bowl this year.
1:36 | 02/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Super Bowl by the numbers: Total spending expected to top $15.3 billion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52809370,"title":"Super Bowl by the numbers: Total spending expected to top $15.3 billion","duration":"1:36","description":"Viewers and partygoers will spend an average of $81.17 on food, decorations, apparel and more for the Super Bowl this year.","url":"/Sports/video/super-bowl-numbers-total-spending-expected-top-153-52809370","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.