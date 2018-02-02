-
Now Playing: Super Bowl prepares for freezing cold temperatures
-
Now Playing: For Super Bowl LII, Boston Markets in Philadelphia change names to 'Philly Market'
-
Now Playing: Company to use viewers' social media posts in Super Bowl ad
-
Now Playing: Check out the most expensive Super Bowl party
-
Now Playing: How to make the ultimate Super Bowl snack stadium
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl halftime: Will Janet Jackson appear in Justin Timberlake's performance?
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl by the numbers: Total spending expected to top $15.3 billion
-
Now Playing: Former Temptations singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'Jeopardy!' contestants stumped by football category
-
Now Playing: Virtual Reality experience puts fans into iconic Super Bowl ads
-
Now Playing: Puppies rescued from hurricane-ravaged areas to star in 'Puppy Bowl'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama stops by 'Ellen' to celebrate the host's 60th birthday
-
Now Playing: 'Lady Bird' director on the making of her Oscar-nominated film
-
Now Playing: Greta Gerwig sings 'Everybody Says Don't'
-
Now Playing: Watch Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener in an exclusive clip for new film 'Nostalgia'
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Winchester' and 'Braven'
-
Now Playing: Patriots star cleared for Super Bowl after concussion
-
Now Playing: The best touchdown dances of the season
-
Now Playing: What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?