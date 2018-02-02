Super Bowl prepares for freezing cold temperatures ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Minnesota on how Super Bowl officials and fans are preparing for what could be the coldest Super Bowl in history.

Company to use viewers' social media posts in Super Bowl ad Kraft is searching for "family-generated content" during the Super Bowl to add to its commercial that will air in the second half of the game.

Check out the most expensive Super Bowl party Check out a few of the items that go into a $152,000 Super Bowl party, as the co-owner of Manhattan's Old Homestead Steakhouse visits ABC News.