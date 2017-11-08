Tebow homers after meeting young fan with autism

Tim Tebow took a break from taking practice swings to meet a young fan with autism. Right after, he hit a home run.
1:00 | 08/11/17

Transcript for Tebow homers after meeting young fan with autism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

