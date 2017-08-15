Tebow records message to comfort a recovering grandmother

More
Tim Tebow recorded a greeting for a grandmother recovering from a stroke and made her entire day. "That's something to hear him say your name."
0:34 | 08/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tebow records message to comfort a recovering grandmother
And destiny thing out of my ground on anything elements Margaret. What's Imus fired instantly. That's. I know he's. National think and that's up here and I'm sure you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49233200,"title":"Tebow records message to comfort a recovering grandmother","duration":"0:34","description":"Tim Tebow recorded a greeting for a grandmother recovering from a stroke and made her entire day. \"That's something to hear him say your name.\"","url":"/Sports/video/tebow-records-message-comfort-recovering-grandmother-49233200","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.