Tom Brady Accepts Super Bowl MVP Trophy

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell the day after the team won Super Bowl LI.
0:24 | 02/06/17

Transcript for Tom Brady Accepts Super Bowl MVP Trophy
