Transcript for World Series champs!

Are changing gears and returning to our top story a big congratulations. Is there into the Houston Astro of the new champions of based. In fact a store selling World Series champs apparel has been open all bank with plenty of reasons to celebrate. Yeah. The Houston's World Series drought is officially over. The most exciting series in memory of back and forth battle with. Record number of home runs. Ending with a blowout PS group's dominating the home team from the start quickly scoring in the first inning silence and Dodgers win. George springs just two run homer putting Houston ahead. Five nothing he gained seven all he's just. And one person loving the outcome. Kate Upton now word this morning she and pitcher Justin Verlander who only joined the Astros in August will travel to Italy this weekend to tie the knot. Fans embraced us again and it's able to do this yeah. It's an excellent special. And let let what an incredible city that I've joined. The most incredible experience here and we're really knows he's an innocent man. And speaking of nuptials it's the mag tradition with this amazing moment on live television. Shortstop Carlos Correa getting down on one news and propose its. I had other day it. We maybe to have its. You marry me. As she admits he had desk again let what is it going to be. Well you should see the rain should it is you know she said yes yes it's a curious beyoncé by the way is a former miss Texas and check this out. And for the cover of Sports Illustrated. From June 20 14242017. World Series champs predicting the Astros would win. This year and that series MVP George springer on the cover. That Sports Illustrated cover three year. Wow mind. Alone lottery number sports illustrator.

