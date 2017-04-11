Transcript for Youth sports a booming $15 billion business

It's a nine Connie movie lines. In the field of dreams that meant a simple baseball diamond in a corn field. But across America today cities are building massive sports complexes with the hope that troubled teens will come. Are those of you. It is too colonies of Kensington Maryland are your typical sports family parents learning Guido helped coach their kids teens there weekends are spent shuttling their young athletes to soccer and lacrosse games. And that often means driving hours away from home. Six grader Hannah loves to play lacrosse she also loves the whole experience and hitting the road. It's a lot all. Being able to hang out nineteen meets. And just like bonding and having fun in the hotel youth sports in America is nearly eighteen billion dollar business and it's growing every year. Travel sports teams are driving an explosion. Yeah donated at sports complex just outside Washington. Young soccer players practicing for a moment he'll. Yeah like this thank you. And many. Experts say that while large cities can drop trade shows and business conferences smaller. Count especially art really cashing in on. They have the land and so they build multiple films and that's sweat turning it organizers are looking for. Just Westfield Indiana did in 2014 when it opened up 400 acre 49 million dollar sports complex with more than. Fields for soccer a lacrosse softball and baseball. This facility counts sign Indianapolis pumped around a 116 million dollars into the local economy last year visiting parents aren't just spending money to get their kids on the field. They're spending in at hotels restaurants and shopping malls. This zoo colonies look at their weekends on the road as a great thing for their family the long hours in the car or quality time they get a chance to. Gabon in an hour to harm the nervous conversations and traveling where he put a price tag on that. Karen Travers ABC news Arlington Virginia.

