Vikings' Zimmer tells WR Floyd if he's lying to him he'll get cut

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd will be on a short leash with coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer, asked by the Pioneer-Press about Floyd's kombucha tea defense, said he told Floyd, "If I find out you're lying to me, I'm going to cut you."

Floyd was ordered by a judge in Arizona to spend a day in jail last month after failing several alcohol tests, violating the terms of his house arrest for extreme DUI. Floyd told the judge he'd been drinking kombucha tea, unaware that it contained alcohol, which accounted for the failed test.

Vikings CEO Kevin Warren wrote a letter of support for Floyd, attesting to his character and saying kombucha tea was used by many professional athletes as a probiotic and is available at the Vikings facility on a daily basis.

"Do I believe it? I don't know how much tea he drank. I have no clue," Zimmer told the Pioneer Press. "I don't have any doubt why there'd be skepticism, but he told me that he wasn't (drinking). That it was legit."

Floyd, then with the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested in Scottsdale in December when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had a blood alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested, and on Feb. 17 he was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest.

The wide receiver was cut by the Cardinals after the arrest and spent the end of the season with the New England Patriots but was never active

A native of St. Paul, he signed with the Vikings in the offseason.

Floyd, scheduled to report to training camp July 26, may still face punishment from the NFL.