Vince Young calls Titans pick 'Harold' Landry; LB says no big deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry said he doesn't have a nickname, but that may change now after Vince Young butchered his name while announcing the pick for the Titans.

"Titan Up. Titans Up baby. With the 41st pick in the 2018 draft, the Tennessee Titans select Honor, Honor Landry," Young said.

The problem is that the former Boston College edge rusher that the Titans coveted enough to trade up for in the second round is named 'Harold.'

Each NFL team selected a "franchise legend" to announce their second-round pick. Young was the Titans' rep in Arlington, Texas.

Young realized his mistake and apologized to Landry via Twitter. Landry in turn, tweeted to Young that it was no big deal.

Landry was on the phone, consumed with being selected to the Titans when Young messed up his name.

Titans veterans have an easy target if they want to coin a nickname for Landry now.